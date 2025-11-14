Kochi Corporation polls: Minimol in Congress second list of 22 candidates; Malini sidelined

KOCHI: Banking on experience, the Congress on Thursday released its second list of 22 candidates for Kochi corporation, with V K Minimol, the former public works standing committee chairperson, contesting from Palarivattom division. With this, the Congress has named 62 candidates, with its UDF ally, the Communist Marxist Party (CMP), also naming its sole candidate. In the 76-member council, the front is yet to name its IUML (7) and Kerala Congress (3), and RSP (1) candidates.

Minimol, a three-term councillor from Palarivattom and Mamangalam divisions, is state vice-president of the Mahila Congress, and is a probable mayoral candidate, if UDF wrests power from the CPM-led LDF.

The Congress had, in its first list on Tuesday, named two other prominent women leaders, Deepthi Mary Varghese, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary, and Seena Gokulan, current chairperson of the public works committee and Congress’ deputy mayoral candidate in 2020.

With the announcement of Minimol’s candidature, the race for mayor, if UDF returns to power, will be between these three women. Meanwhile, another mayoral prospect, Malini Kurup, the Congress councillor from Giri Nagar division and chairperson of the tax appeal committee, did not find a place in the list. Both Deepthi and Seena will also contest general seats – Stadium and Puthukalavattom respectively.