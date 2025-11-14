Kochi Mayor thanks all at farewell meeting

KOCHI: With the process for the Kerala local body elections going on in full swing, the councillors of the Kochi Corporation met for one last time to bid farewell, marking the end of their term. Unlike previous sessions, the meeting was free of heated debates or protests, as the five-year term of the council came to an end.

The council leader of the opposition Antony Kureethara, Metropolitan planning committee chairman Benedict Fernandez, UDF parliamentary party secretary M G Aristottil and others spoke at the event. Councilors thanked the public, corporation officials, and staff for their cooperation in ensuring smooth governance over the past five years.

Speaking at the event, Mayor M Anilkumar said he is satisfied with his tenure as mayor. “I have worked beyond party politics. I thank the councillors, officials and the public for the support,” he said, adding that he was not saddened to step down from the Mayor post.

He also recalled the contributions of former mayors and senior leaders, including Tony Chammany, T J Vinodh, Dinesh Mani, Seenulal, N Venugopal, and Balagopal.

The councillors commemorated Mini R Menon from the Ernakulam South division and K K Sivan, from the Gandhi Nagar division, who passed away during the tenure.

Leader of the opposition Antony Kureethara, Metropolitan planning committee chairman Benedict Fernandez, UDF parliamentary party secretary M G Aristottil and others spoke at the event.