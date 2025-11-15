CPM, CPI finally agree on seat sharing in Thrikkakara

KOCHI: The tension simmering between the CPI and the CPM in Thrikkakara municipality was finally resolved on Friday, giving the LDF renewed confidence as it prepares for the local body elections.

With the seat-sharing exercise now finalised, the CPM will contest in 38 wards and the CPI in seven. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has secured its first-ever seat with the LDF, while the Congress (S) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will field candidates in one ward each. Of the two contentious wards — Sahakarana Bank and Health Centre — that saw the CPI and the CPM vying for the ticket, the former has been allotted to CPI.

The municipality, which earlier had 43 seats, now has 48 following delimitation. The ruling UDF is yet to finalise its candidate list, reportedly due to unresolved seat-sharing issues among its allies.

Thrikkakara, one of the state’s highest revenue-generating municipalities, is home to major development hubs including Infopark phases I and II, large sections of Kochi Smart City, and the Kochi Metro Pink Line project. The land pooling process for Infopark Phase III is also under way. With the district headquarters located there, the region continues to witness rapid population growth.

Despite being a UDF stronghold for the past three terms, governance has often been turbulent. Last time, the UDF came to power with the support of independents but faced a mid-term crisis when chairperson Ajitha Thankappan of the ‘I’ group refused to hand over the post to ‘A’ group nominee Radhamani Pillai.

Though the BJP has been expanding its presence in Ernakulam district, it is yet to win a ward in Thrikkakara municipality.