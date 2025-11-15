Former Twenty20 panchayat president among LDF candidates

KOCHI: The CPM has released a list of 18 candidates, including a former Twenty20 panchayat president, for elections to the Ernakulam district panchayat. With CPI announcing four candidates, the LDF has declared a total of 22 candidates in the district panchayat that has 28 divisions.

Nithamol M V was the president of the Kunnathunad panchayat from 2020 to 2024. However, she was removed from the post after the Twenty-20 council members served a notice for a no-confidence motion against Nithamol in early October 2024.

“Nithamol has fought against the Twenty-20 party and its apolitical policies. She will be contesting from the Kolencherry division,” said CPM Ernakulam district secretary S Satheesh. The list includes six panchayat presidents, two former panchayat presidents, and two block panchayat presidents.

“We have given importance to women candidates. Out of the 18 candidates, 11 are women,” he said.

“The UDF ruled for 10 years. However, they couldn’t bring initiatives or projects that cater to the coastal and high-range population. Also, the governance was not consistent. In 10 years, the district had four district panchayat presidents,” Satheesh added.