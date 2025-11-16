Attack on 12-year-old: Mother and live-in partner arrested

KOCHI: In a new development in the tragic incident in which a 12-year-old boy was brutally attacked by his mother and her live-in partner in Elamakkara, the Kochi city police arrested the accused on Saturday.

The accused were identified as a 37-year-old woman residing in Elamkulam, and Sidhartha Rajeev, 24, of Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram.

They were apprehended by a special squad led by sub-inspector Aanie S P of Elamakkara police station.

The duo faces serious charges, including cruelty to a child by a person responsible for the child under the Juvenile Justice Act, in addition to offences such as voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said a source with Kochi city police.