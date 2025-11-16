Kochi wins national honour for best green transport initiative

KOCHI: Kochi has added another feather to its cap, with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) mentioning the city for its Green Transport initiatives along with Hyderabad which was selected as the “City with the Best Green Transport Initiative award” at the Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference 2025.

The award recognises Kochi’s exemplary strides in sustainable mobility, driven by the joint efforts of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), Cochin International Airport Ltd, and Kochi Water Metro Ltd under the project “Mega Green Energy Projects Powering Kochi’s Transport Sector.”

The award was received by Loknath Behera, MD, KMRL, along with Sanjay Kumar, director (systems), and Dr M P Ramnavas, director (projects), from Manohar Lal Khattar, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, during the conference in Haryana. The recognition marks Kochi as the only city in India where all four organised modes of transport — air, land, rail and water — operate successfully within a shared framework.

The award also recognises innovative measures by Kochi’s transport operators to preserve environmental balance. “What makes this award special is that it celebrates the collective commitment of Kochi — where the metro, airport and Water Metro work together towards a cleaner, greener and more responsible city..,” Behera said.