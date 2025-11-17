Eloor municipality in Kochi set for a triangular contest

KOCHI: This local body polls, Eloor municipality is witnessing an unprecedented triangular contest. With the UDF resolving its internal issues, NDA gaining ground, and the LDF aiming to retain power for a third term, the latest election remains crucial for all three fronts in Eloor.

From winning just two seats in 2015 to six seats in 2020, the NDA has expanded its presence in the municipality over the years. Last time, the gap between the UDF and the NDA was just one seat, with the UDF winning seven and the NDA securing six. Of the total 31 seats, the LDF won 18.

According to a source with the Congress, rebel candidates split UDF’s votes in 2020, helping the NDA get more seats. “There were internal issues in the party then, and that helped the NDA to win a seat or two,” a Congress worker said. In the Parakkal ward, former panchayat president and welfare standing committee member Agnes Joseph contested against UDF’s official candidate, Sindhu Laiju. Eventually, LJP candidate Saju Thomas won the seat.

In the Headquarters West ward, T S Unnikrishnan, fielded by the RSP splinter group within the UDF, faced the party’s own local committee secretary, K A Narayanan Kutty. In the ward, BJP candidate Chandrika Rajan won. “In 2010, when the municipality was formed, the BJP secured three seats. However, in 2015, it came down to two.