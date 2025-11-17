Fund shortage halts Kochi's Vyttila Mobility Hub repair midway

KOCHI: For long, the Vyttila Mobility Hub, the integrated multimode transportation terminal serving lakhs of commuters daily, has been in dire straits. The dilapidated carriageway posed a chronic problem, turning every bus transit into a bumpy ride and a jarring, slow ordeal for both operators and the travellers.

Following numerous complaints and the palpable worsening of conditions, the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) stepped in to carry out the much-needed repair. However, the work has been halted midway due to a shortage of funds, resulting in acute dust pollution, making life difficult for commuters.

“We were a relieved lot when the repair of the carriageway started in June. But the contractor, Marysadan Projects Pvt Ltd, to whom CSML subleased the work, halted it midway,” said Vyttila councillor Sunitha Dixon, who had earlier staged a sit-in protest demanding a quick completion of the prolonged work.

She said interlock tiles have been laid in one half of the hub. “But the incomplete work has resulted in acute dust pollution at the hub. After several complaints, Kochi corporation has served a notice to the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS), the original implementing agency,” Sunitha said.

Project runs into financial trouble

The repair work, intended to overhaul the hub’s main transit area, began with promising speed. However, the project came to a grinding halt midway through its execution. The contractor charged that he has incurred over Rs 1.5 crore so far for the work but VMHS is yet to clear the bill for even a part payment.