Fund shortage halts Kochi's Vyttila Mobility Hub repair midway

KOCHI: For long, the Vyttila Mobility Hub, the integrated multimode transportation terminal serving lakhs of commuters daily, has been in dire straits. The dilapidated carriageway posed a chronic problem, turning every bus transit into a bumpy ride and a jarring, slow ordeal for both operators and the travellers.
Following numerous complaints and the palpable worsening of conditions, the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) stepped in to carry out the much-needed repair. However, the work has been halted midway due to a shortage of funds, resulting in acute dust pollution, making life difficult for commuters.
“We were a relieved lot when the repair of the carriageway started in June. But the contractor, Marysadan Projects Pvt Ltd, to whom CSML subleased the work, halted it midway,” said Vyttila councillor Sunitha Dixon, who had earlier staged a sit-in protest demanding a quick completion of the prolonged work.
She said interlock tiles have been laid in one half of the hub. “But the incomplete work has resulted in acute dust pollution at the hub. After several complaints, Kochi corporation has served a notice to the Vyttila Mobility Hub Society (VMHS), the original implementing agency,” Sunitha said.
Project runs into financial trouble
The repair work, intended to overhaul the hub’s main transit area, began with promising speed. However, the project came to a grinding halt midway through its execution. The contractor charged that he has incurred over Rs 1.5 crore so far for the work but VMHS is yet to clear the bill for even a part payment.
Sources said VMHS was unable to pay an instalment of `50 lakh to CSML, as per the agreement. The sudden and premature stoppage left the carriageway in a state worse than its initial dilapidated condition, with half-finished patches and exposed earth creating new hazards.
New crisis: Dust pollution
With buses continually traversing the exposed, unpaved surfaces, clouds of fine particulate matter are kicked up throughout the day, giving a hard time to commuters, especially those waiting at bus bays.
“This is a serious health hazard and has led to an outcry from the public and local businesses alike,” Sunitha pointed out.
Despite the urgent notice from the corporation, the prospects of work resuming in the near future appear bleak.
The final decision and clearance of funds rest with the management of VMHS, but the key official supposed to authorise the payment — the VMHS managing director — has reportedly gone on a month-long leave. This leadership vacuum creates an official impasse, effectively stalling any immediate action to release the pending funds to CSML.
“The bill can be cleared only if the official signs it. The contractor has promised to complete the carriageway repair in a week’s time once the fund is released,” a source said.
Bills yet to be cleared
The repair work of Vyttila Mobility Hub began in June
The contractor, Marysadan Projects Pvt Ltd, charged that he has incurred over I1.5 crore so far for the work, but the VMHS is yet
to clear the bill for even a part payment
The final decision and clearance of funds rest with the management of Vyttila Mobility Hub Society, but the key official supposed to authorise the payment — the managing director — has reportedly gone on a month-long leave