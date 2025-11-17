Kochi Biennale foundation announces lineup of ‘Edam’ exhibition

KOCHI: The Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) has announced the participating artists in ‘Edam’ – an exhibition featuring the state’s diverse art. Commencing from December 13, it will run parallel to Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) which is set to begin on December 12.

Curated by artists Aishwarya Suresh and K M Madhusudhanan, ‘Edam’ will showcase 36 artists and collectives across Cube Art Spaces, Armaan Collective & Cafe, and Garden Convention Centre in Bazaar Road, Mattancherry.

“Edam will be a spectrum of ideas and thoughts as perceived by the artists of Kerala, throwing light on the depth of their roots embedded in traditions, heritage and culture of the land, inspired by other cultures across the world,” said Bose Krishnamachari, president, KMB.

According to KBF director of Programmes Mario D’souza, “Edam was conceived in 2022 when we reimagined the Biennale, to extend the platform for artists from Kerala. We wanted to present a survey of contemporary art and ideas from across the state and its diaspora and spur conceptual thought and writing around it.