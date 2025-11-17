Pre-poll tie-ups irk YC workers; UDF candidate list delayed in Muvattupuzha

KOCHI: The dance of democracy literally turned into a tango of sorts in Muvattupuzha municipality with the leaders of the political fronts rushing around trying to assuage ruffled feathers in a bid to retain or capture power. A decision on the candidates, especially in the UDF, in many seats got delayed after a consensus could not be reached. Until the last moment, the UDF made efforts to woo the dissidents who had decided to stand against the official candidates.

According to sources in the Youth Congress, the Congress’ decision to partner with the Welfare Party for the local polls has not gone down well with the youth wing. The dissent on the matter has been evident in various social media posts made by Youth Congress workers, with one post highlighting how a tie-up with the Welfare Party is like placing Congress on the Jamaat-e-Islami anvil and that it would be suicidal for the UDF. The Youth Congress workers have expressed their strong protest.

Another decision that has got the party workers all ruffled up is the candidature of Muhammed Cherukappilly from ward 10 of the municipality. The dissidents took to social media to point out that the party seems to have gifted him the seat as a reward for working against the front in the 2020 polls.

Muvattupuzha municipality has seen the UDF and the LDF coming to power alternately. In 2010, the LDF won with 14 seats, while the UDF bagged 10. The independents took away four seats. In 2015, UDF came to power with 13 seats, against LDF’s 11. The BJP, which had not opened an account in 2010, won a seat in 2015 and then bettered its seat tally in 2020 by winning another seat. In 2020, the LDF returned with a good number of seats, compared to its performance in 2010 and 2015. Last time, in 2020, the LDF won 15, UDF 10, and the BJP 2, with one seat going to an independent.

According to sources, there are chances of the BJP improving its numbers this time, with the infighting in the UDF and the shadow of dissidence looming over seats.