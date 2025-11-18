Asked to return money, man sets acquaintance ablaze in Kochi

KOCHI: The police have arrested a man who set an acquaintance on fire while he was asleep under the metro viaduct in Kadavanthra on Monday.

The victim, Joseph, 56, a native of Piravom, suffered around 45% burns. He is currently under treatment at Kalamassery MCH. The accused, Antony aka Antappan, 51, of Palluruthy, was arrested on charges of attempt to murder and causing hurt with dangerous substances under the BNS. The attack stemmed from a dispute over money Joseph had asked Antony to return, a police source said.