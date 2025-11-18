Fest sale heist: The Rs 1.61-crore inside job that rocked Flipkart’s Ernakulam hubs

KOCHI: What began as an unusual disappearance of 10 smartphones from Flipkart’s Muvattupuzha hub has exploded into a full-blown Rs 1.61-crore fraud stretching across four of the company’s delivery centres in Ernakulam rural district. The trail of 332 missing premium phones — including iPhones, Samsung, Vivo, and iQOO models — has led investigators to what they describe as a tightly coordinated, internally engineered heist.

Acting on a complaint filed by an enforcement officer of Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd, Ernakulam Rural cyber police last week booked four men — Siddiq K Aliyar, Jassim Dileep, Haris P A, and Mahin Noushad — all hub in-charges and direct delivery partners at the Kanjoor, Kuruppampady, Mekad and Muvattupuzha hubs. They now face charges of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and cheating by personation under the BNS, along with offences under the IT Act.

According to investigators, the quartet allegedly created a miniature criminal network within Flipkart’s logistics chain. Using multiple phone numbers and fake addresses, they ordered high-value smartphones through the Flipkart app. When the devices reached their respective hubs, they allegedly marked them as ‘lost’ and diverted the boxes for personal gain.

“The fraud occurred during the peak festival sale, including the platform’s annual sale. We have seized several electronic devices from the hubs, and the suspects are currently absconding,” a senior Ernakulam Rural police officer said.

What the police found next made it clear this was no one-off stunt. A member of the probe team, requesting anonymity, revealed the suspects were working in close coordination and used a shared Google Drive to keep track of their fake orders.