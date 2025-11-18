Four migrant workers arrested with 25 kg ganja in Kochi

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural DANSAF squad arrested four migrant workers on Monday and seized nearly 25 kg of ganja from their possession. The accused are Krishna Naik, 20, Raj Naik, 25, and Sanjeev Naik, 20, all from Surada in Odisha, and Nanda Malik, 35, from Kandhamal in the same state.

The arrests were made during an inspection at Aluva railway station, where the suspects were found carrying ganja concealed in specially packed shoulder bags, said a source with Ernakulam rural police.

The operation followed a tip-off received by District Police Chief M Hemalatha. Police searched the station and recovered the contraband hidden inside customised packets, the officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the ganja was bought for around Rs 3,000 per kg and was intended to be sold for more than ten times that amount in Aluva and nearby areas. The gang had smuggled ganja earlier as well, he added.

So far this year, the rural police have seized around 500 kg of cannabis and over 1 kg of MDMA from areas including Aluva, Perumbavoor, and Angamaly.