Month-long Changampuzha Fest to light up Kochi’s cultural scene in December

KOCHI: The cultural landscape of Kochi is set to be enriched this December with the return of the Changampuzha Festival. Following a successful debut, the second edition of the month-long cultural extravaganza, which mirrors the prestige and variety of the annual 111-day Soorya Festival in the state capital, will commence from December 1 at the refurbished Changampuzha Park. The festival will run through December 31, with performances daily from 6 pm to 9.30 pm.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve is slated to inaugurate the festival, with film director Kamal as the chief guest. This year, the organisers have scheduled an array of performances, emphasising the diversity of India’s traditional arts.

“A major addition to the fest this year will be ‘thullal’, the solo dance-theatre narrative art form renowned for its humour and social satire. Another key highlight is the inclusion of Sattriya Nritya, the 15th-century Assamese classical dance form,” said P Prakash, president of the Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram.