Mother sears four-year-old with hot ladle in Kochi

KOCHI: A woman seared her four-year-old daughter with a hot ladle, even in her private parts, at their house in Kattithara, Maradu. A source with Kochi city police said domestic disputes allegedly led the 30-year-old woman to punish the child. The issue came to light when the child revealed the abuse to her teachers.

The woman and her two children, the elder being an eight-year-old boy, lived with her in-laws. The child was allegedly deprived of proper sleep and food often and had complained to her grandparents. The accused told the police that such complaints worsened the disputes in the family and pushed her to inflict the cruel punishment, the officer said.

During interrogation, the woman admitted to searing the child as a “punishment” for disobeying her, lying, and for being close to her grandparents. The child’s father claimed he was unaware of the abuse, but police remain doubtful of his statement, the officer said.