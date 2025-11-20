‘In cricket, you’ve more bad days than good days’

KOCHI: Every home had that one cricket loyalist glued to the TV, certain that once Justin Langer and Matthew Hayden took guard, Australia was already winning. Teens traded player cards like currency, and Perth-born opener Langer’s was the rarest treasure.

These memories from the golden days came alive as he walked into a Bengaluru hotel in a sharply-tailored suit, with an easy smile on his face and that familiar twinkle in his eyes.

Over several decades of cricket, Justin has seen fierce rivalries and learned the delicate balance between competition and camaraderie. Talking about India-Australia dynamics, he says, “There’s great rivalry and it’s fierce; that’s how sport should be. But when we walk off the field, everyone is friends. It’s like having a sibling. You compete hard, but you still love each other,” he says.

As head coach of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he brings the same ethos to the Indian Premier League (IPL). “One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that there are often more heartbreaks than heart-makes. Even this week, I’ve had to tell a few players that they’ve been released, and that’s really tough. But I’m certain they’ll go on to play for other franchises,” he shares.

Choices, like the recent inclusion of Mohammed Shami and Arjun Tendulkar, were guided by vision and work ethic, as he says, “We have a strong batting unit, so we wanted to be strategic about strengthening our battery of fast bowlers. And we hope to continue building on that approach in the auction too.”