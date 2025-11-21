Another Kerala IUML leader resigns in protest amid growing dissatisfaction

KOCHI: The dissatisfaction among the members of IUML continues as one more leader resigned from the party on Thursday, alleging lack of transparency in selecting candidates for the upcoming corporation elections. IUML Karukappilly division secretary, Navas Mulloth, resigned from the party in protest against fielding of new faces in several divisions by the party leadership.

“Despite working for the party for years, I did not get a seat to contest, and others who do not have experience are being nominated. Although I left the party, I have not decided on contesting,” he said. Navas joined the Janata Dal (Nationalist) party.

Earlier, IUML women’s wing Ernakulam district secretary Saji Kabir and district vice-president B A Rejila had resigned from the party, following the candidature of T K Ashraf, who supported the CPM-led LDF after the 2020 local body election.

Ashraf, who is the health standing committee chairman in the outgoing corporation council, is the IUML candidate from Division 17 (Kaloor North). IUML is contesting in six divisions this time.