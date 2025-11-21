Kerala local body polls: BJP fields late actor Thilakan’s son in Thiruvankulam

KOCHI: The BJP has fielded Shibu Thilakan, son of actor Thilakan as party candidate in Thiruvankulam ward of Tripunithura municipality. This is the second time Shibu is contesting the municipal election from Tripunithura. In 2020 he had contested the election from Chakkuparambu ward. This time Shibu’s wife Lekha is contesting as BJP candidate from Kyomtha ward.

Though his father and other family members were staunch supporters of the CPM, Shibu was not associated with the party. During his college days Shibu had contested to the chairman post as an independent.

“I had ideological differences with my father and we used to argue over politics. But I am sure he would have changed his politics if he was alive today. I believe that Communism is outdated and BJP is the future of India,” said Shibu.