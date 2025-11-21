Radhika Varma vs Radhika Varma for Tripunithura’s Ambalam ward

KOCHI: They are friends and relatives. But, as the daughters of two towering personalities and former comrades cross swords, Ambalam ward of Tripunithura municipality is set to witness a fierce contest.

BJP candidate K Radhika Varma is a two-time sitting councillor and daughter of Capt Kerala Varma, the personal security officer of Aikya Kerala Thampuran, who ruled the erstwhile Cochin kingdom from 1946 to 1948. The CPM has fielded Radhika Varma, president of the women’s troupe of the Tripunithura Kathakali Kendram and daughter of K T Rama Varma, who was a prominent communist. The Congress has fielded Devipriya.

The Cochin royal family is known for its progressive outlook and it was Aikya Kerala Thampuran, also known as Kerala Varma VII, who played a pivotal role in the merger of British Malabar, Kochi and Travancore -- paving the way for the formation of the state of Kerala.

Capt Kerala Varma, who was an officer with the Madras regiment was expelled from the British Army for his association with communists. He later assumed charge as the personal security officer of the maharaja. Later, he distanced himself from the communists following differences of opinion.

K Radhika Varma served as headmistress of Chinmaya Vidyalaya. She won the Ambalam seat in 2015 and 2020, as a BJP candidate. She is a member of the party state council.