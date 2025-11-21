UDF candidate in Kerala replaced by son after election expense receipt goes missing

KOCHI: Having been named the UDF candidate for Nellikuzhi panchayat’s namesake ward, in Ernakulam district, P P Thankappan, a two-term councillor, had started his campaign in ernest. However, within a day, the flex boards were replaced, and the party replaced Thankappan with his son, leading to confusion among voters.

“We had already visited homes and installed flex boards across the ward. We were active with the campaign. However, while I was filing the nomination form on Sunday, I realised the election expense receipt missing. If we were to continue with the nomination, it would have been rejected. So, we fielded my son, Rahul,” Thankappan said.

In 2020, he contested from Thrikkariyoor ward of the panchayat, but was defeated. However, neither the party nor he kept the receipt of election expenses. Thankappan represented Nellikuzhi ward twice -- in 1990-95 and 2000-05. He was also the block panchayat member from 2010 to 2015.

CPM has fielded Devadas as its candidate in Nellikuzhi ward.

According to the state election commission, every candidate or their party is expected to keep a separate and accurate record of all the money spent on previous campaigns, starting from when they are nominated till the day election results are announced.

“The flex boards were removed and replaced within one night. Since I was active in politics, my children too have an interest and support the Congress party. Rahul plays a role in local social activities. He stands a good chance of winning the election,” Thankappan said.