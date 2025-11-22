Autorickshaw destroyed, two injured in elephant attacks in Kerala

KOCHI: Two incidents of wild elephant attacks spread panic in Vadattupara and Kottappadi panchayats of Kothamangalam on Thursday.

A herd of wild elephants attacked the autorickshaw of Anilkumar, of Vadattupara, when he was returning after dropping a passenger at Thalukandam tribal settlement at 7 pm on Thursday. The autorickshaw was completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, a herd of 7 wild elephants attacked two bike riders at Vaveli in Kottappady panchayat on Friday morning. K V Gopi, 66, of Kulangattukuzhi, and his relative Ayyappankutty, 62, were injured in the attack.

According to Gopi, an elephant hit the bike with its trunk and the two fell on the road. Both were shifted to a private hospital in Kothamangalam. Kothamangalam MLA Antony John who visited the injured said the forest department will provide financial aid to Gopi and Ayyappankutty.