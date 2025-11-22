Tripunithura’s iron bridge caught between dismantling, preservation

KOCHI: For nearly six years, the century-old iron bridge behind the Tripunithura temple has remained caught between two differing cries — dismantle and preserve.While the public works department (PWD) has initiated the process to build a new, wider structure over Padinjare Puzha, the project has run into land acquisition delays and a strong movement by a section of people demanding the preservation of the old bridge.

Interestingly, the iron bridge is among the structures the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has identified as having ‘historical’ significance.

Now, with the condition of the 130-year-old bridge deteriorating in the absence of proper maintenance and with three- and four-wheelers denied entry, peeved local residents are set to move the court again, questioning the inordinate delay in reconstructing the bridge that offers the easiest route to Tripunithura town from areas south of the river.

“Only two-wheelers are now allowed to ply through the bridge. No maintenance is being done as the authorities maintain that the bridge will eventually be dismantled to build a new one.

In effect, no action is being taken. Hence, we intend to approach the court, seeking to know the status quo of the project and requesting the court’s directive to speed up the process,” said K S Sankaranarayanan, secretary of the Mukkottil Temple Road Residents’ Association which had moved the High Court last year.