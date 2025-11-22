UDF leader to contest as independent in Palarivattom

KOCHI: Making the competition tough for Congress’ mayor probable, V K Minimol, UDF Thrikkakara constituency chairperson Joseph Alex is contesting from the Palarivattom division as an independent candidate. Joseph was the councillor of the division from 2015 to 2020.

The move comes after the party decided to field a woman candidate from a general division. “Minimol is an experienced councillor. If she wants to contest in the election, she can contest from the Changampuzha or Karanakodam divisions.

But she did not. I deserve the seat. However, the party leadership has not informed me about her candidature. Thus, I decided to contest independently,” said Joseph. Minimol, a three-time councillor, has represented Palarivattom division twice and Mamangalam division once.

Joseph added that Minimol also had the opportunity to contest from her sitting seat.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has replaced Nancy Robin, candidate from the Karanakodam division, with Jerly Robert, considering the winnability of the candidate.