Sub inspector booked for extorting money from civil police officer

KOCHI: A sub-inspector extorted money from a civil police officer by threatening to expose his visit to a wellness spa in Kochi. The prime accused, Baiju K K, a sub-inspector at Palarivattom police station, is accused of acting in collusion with a woman working at the spa and her associate, Shiham, a Kochi native.

Based on a complaint filed by the civil police officer attached to the AR Camp at the Kochi City Police headquarters, and a resident of Maradu, a case has been registered under charges of extortion and acts committed with common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said an officer with Palarivattom police station.

As per the complaint, the CPO visited a wellness spa in Kochi on the evening of September 8, 2025, where the woman accused gave him a body massage.

The next day, she allegedly called him claiming that a 4-sovereign gold chain — removed and kept aside during the massage — had gone missing, and demanded Rs 6.5 lakh as compensation. When the complainant told her he had no money and asked her to file a case instead, her associate Shiham — who has a history of pick pocketing — repeatedly called and threatened him.

Later, SI Baiju allegedly joined the extortion attempt after learning about the incident, threatening to inform the CPO’s wife and relatives about his spa visit. Under pressure, the complainant allegedly paid Rs 4 lakh, said the officer.

The matter came to light when the victim confided in a colleague in the City Police, prompting registration of the case.