Three children’s home staff charged under Pocso

KOCHI: Kochi city police have booked three staff members — including a driver and a gatekeeper — of the government-run children’s home for girls in Kakkanad for allegedly molesting a mentally challenged minor.

The case was registered after an alert from a doctor at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery, said an officer with Thrikkakara police.

The 14-year-old victim, a native of Assam with nearly 90% mental disability, had been residing at the care home before being moved to another facility.

She was brought to the MCH to treat an infection, but the doctor grew suspicious of her behaviour. Aided by a special caretaker, the girl disclosed the abuse.

Acting on the doctor’s intimation, police registered a case under the Pocso Act and launched an investigation, the officer said.

“According to her statement, the incident occurred last November. As the victim had stayed at multiple facilities and suffered health issues, the investigators are examining all related circumstances. More details will emerge as the probe progresses,” said an officer with the investigation team.

He added that three other inmates have also alleged abuse by staff members and those claims are being investigated as well.