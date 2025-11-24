Congress to move court after two nominations rejected

KOCHI: The Congress has decided to mount a legal challenge after the nominations of two of its candidates in Ernakulam were rejected. Ernakulam District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas alleged that the rejections were politically motivated and carried out in violation of election guidelines.

Shiyas said district panchayat vice-president and Kadamakkudy division candidate Elsie George was misled by officials during the filing process. According to him, Elsie attempted to resubmit her papers but was denied the opportunity. “The CCTV footage will make everything clear. We will secure it through the Right to Information Act,” he said. He alleged that certain officials in the election office acted in breach of rules.

The nomination of Sherina, the Congress candidate for the Manayakappadi division in the Alangad block panchayat, was also rejected on Saturday. Shiyas alleged the involvement of Minister P Rajeeve’s office in the rejection of the nomination.

“We have filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer, demanding that the officer concerned be replaced. Election officers are functioning according to CPM directives,” he said.