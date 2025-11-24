Notorious thief Bunty Chor briefly detained in Kochi, released

KOCHI: Notorious thief Devinder Singh, popularly known as Bunty Chor, accused in more than 700 theft cases across multiple states, was briefly taken into custody by the Kerala Police in Kochi on Monday.



A squad from the Ernakulam South Railway Police Station identified him soon after he arrived in Kochi by train from Delhi. The 55-year-old was detained under preventive custody procedures, an officer from the station said.

He was released after police alerted all stations within the Kochi city limits. Bunty earlier had a vehicle theft case registered against him in Thrissur. After securing bail from the court, he had approached his counsel, the late Advocate B. Aloor, seeking the release of items seized during the investigation. According to police, he had come to Kochi to proceed with the claim petition related to that case, during which he was traced and taken into custody.



"As per his statement, he arrived at the Ernakulam South Railway Station by train from Delhi sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning and was waiting in the station’s waiting room. It was there that the police squad identified him and took him into custody," the officer said. Police confirmed that Bunty currently has no active cases with the Kerala Police and was released soon after the concerned officials were notified.