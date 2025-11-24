Thammanam-Pullepady road devpt remains a dream even after 30 yrs

KOCHI: The development of the Thammanam-Pullepady road, proposed as a third corridor connecting MG Road and NH 66, has long been an election promise in Kochi corporation. The work, however, has been delayed for around three decades, with the changing dispensations at both the local and state levels failing to act on their assurances. “For more than three decades, politicians have been promising to begin work on the road development. However, land acquisition is yet to be completed,” said Ramesh Mathew, a property owner along the corridor.

“Now, they are conducting a social impact study. The Thammanam-Pullepady road can ease the traffic congestion in the city. It can be beneficial for commuters as well as business establishments in the MG Road area,” he pointed out.

While the Thammanam-Pullepady road development project was initiated by the Kochi corporation, it was handed over to the public works department in 2017. Sudha Dileepkumar, Pullepady councillor and a member of the expert committee, said the revenue department is yet to issue notification 12 (1) -- under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 -- to acquire land.

“In the committee, we had discussed the demands and expectations of the landowners in the area about land acquisition. We were informed that the notification 12 (1) would be issued soon. However, as the election was declared, there is a delay,” she said, adding that the committee has requested a special package for people who have to give their property twice.