UDF up against rebels in crucial corporation divisions

KOCHI: As four former councillors have filed nominations as independents, the UDF is facing a major challenge in the elections to the Kochi corporation council, raising concerns of a vote split in key divisions. Malini Kurup, Bastine Babu, Joseph Alex, and K R Premkumar are contesting as independent candidates after they were denied tickets.
The corporation had been a stronghold of the UDF, which was in power for 10 years until 2020, with Tony Chammany and Soumini Jain serving as mayors.
In the last elections, the LDF — led by CPM which secured 34 seats — wrested power with the support of four independent councillors. Of the 74 seats, the UDF won 31 and the NDA five. Compounding matters, two NDA candidates and seven LDF candidates too are former UDF councillors.
Malini Kurup, a three-term councillor and a standing committee chairperson, is contesting from the Girinagar seat. Making the competition tough for probable mayor candidate, V K Minimol, UDF Thrikkakara constituency chairperson and former councillor Joseph Alex is contesting from Palarivattom. K R Premkumar, the deputy mayor from 2019 to 2020, is contesting from Konam while young councillor Bastine is in the fray from Chullikkal.
For Alex, a lack of communication triggered his nomination as an independent. “Once the candidate was finalised, the leadership didn’t inform me,” Alex said.
“Rebel candidates are common in local body elections, but the real impact depends on their influence on the people,” said a former Congress leader in Ernakulam.
“When a rebel candidate is influential or well-known, it can seriously affect the official party candidate’s chances. The party leadership often tries to negotiate with independents before the polls,” he said.
Premkumar, meanwhile, said the party leadership had discussed the matter with him.
“I have decided to contest in the division anyway. Usually, the party offers other positions or assurances. We had such decisions. But I need to work among the people,” he said.
Muhammed Shiyas, the Ernakulam District Congress Committee president, said the party is holding discussions with the rebel candidates.
“The party leadership is talking to the rebels to convince them to withdraw their nominations. The candidates were finalised based on suggestions from the division committees. We tried to accommodate all deserving candidates,” Shiyas told TNIE.
The LDF has fielded six former UDF leaders: M B Muraleedharan in Vennala, P M Harris in Kaloor North, Gracy Joseph in Kathrikadavu, A B Sabu in Vyttila, Mary Calista in Mundamveli, and K J Prakashan in Mundamveli East.
The former Congress leader pointed out that LDF’s approach this time is strategic. “In Kochi corporation, the LDF has chosen to field candidates who are familiar to voters and have strong public support, regardless of their political background. The move is to put winnability above everything else and retain power,” he said.