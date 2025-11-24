UDF up against rebels in crucial corporation divisions

KOCHI: As four former councillors have filed nominations as independents, the UDF is facing a major challenge in the elections to the Kochi corporation council, raising concerns of a vote split in key divisions. Malini Kurup, Bastine Babu, Joseph Alex, and K R Premkumar are contesting as independent candidates after they were denied tickets.

The corporation had been a stronghold of the UDF, which was in power for 10 years until 2020, with Tony Chammany and Soumini Jain serving as mayors.

In the last elections, the LDF — led by CPM which secured 34 seats — wrested power with the support of four independent councillors. Of the 74 seats, the UDF won 31 and the NDA five. Compounding matters, two NDA candidates and seven LDF candidates too are former UDF councillors.

Malini Kurup, a three-term councillor and a standing committee chairperson, is contesting from the Girinagar seat. Making the competition tough for probable mayor candidate, V K Minimol, UDF Thrikkakara constituency chairperson and former councillor Joseph Alex is contesting from Palarivattom. K R Premkumar, the deputy mayor from 2019 to 2020, is contesting from Konam while young councillor Bastine is in the fray from Chullikkal.

For Alex, a lack of communication triggered his nomination as an independent. “Once the candidate was finalised, the leadership didn’t inform me,” Alex said.

“Rebel candidates are common in local body elections, but the real impact depends on their influence on the people,” said a former Congress leader in Ernakulam.

“When a rebel candidate is influential or well-known, it can seriously affect the official party candidate’s chances. The party leadership often tries to negotiate with independents before the polls,” he said.

Premkumar, meanwhile, said the party leadership had discussed the matter with him.