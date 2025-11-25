An evening of rain exposes the drainage crisis in Tripunithura

KOCHI: Just a couple of hours of rain on Sunday evening was enough to paralyse major roads in Tripunithura, causing widespread waterlogging. The sudden deluge not only held up traffic but also left hundreds of pilgrims, who were visiting the famed Poornathrayeesa temple for the annual Vrischikolsavam festival, stranded for hours.

The main road, from Vadakkekotta, leading to the temple was among the worst affected. Pedestrians were forced to wade through knee-high water, while a few vehicles got stuck.

“The absence of a scientific drainage system is resulting in the sudden inundation,” said Jayendran V C, convenor of TRURA (Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents Associations), an apex body of residents’ associations in Tripunithura municipality.

A specific instance involves a municipality-built drainage opposite the NSS School, which drains water to the Padinjare Puzha. Critically, the starting point of the drainage is positioned higher than the one constructed by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd from Vadakkekotta. This simple elevation difference forces stormwater to flow onto the road instead of being channelled away. Jayendran attributed the rapid flooding to blocked drains and demanded their desilting and widening on a war footing.

The worst affected areas are Palliparambukavu and M K K Nair Nagar, near East Fort. The existing drainage channels running up to Andhakara Thodu are now blocked by encroachments, severely obstructing stormwater flow and causing widespread flooding.

“For the past several years, TRURA has been campaigning for the cleaning and improvement of drains. We even organised a special convention in 2021, following which the then MLA, M Swaraj, promised to allocate `25 lakh for the work. However, the municipality failed to take any initiative or put up a formal proposal for the fund,” Jayendran alleged.