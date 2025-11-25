Ex-IUML colleagues face off in Kaloor North

KOCHI: With two former IUML leaders contesting from opposite fronts, the Kaloor North division is set for a major political encounter. UDF has fielded T K Ashraf, a former IUML member, while the LDF has nominated former IUML member and UDF councillor P M Harris. The divisionhad been facing issues like waterlogging, poor condition of roads, stray dog menace and waste management.
Akbar, a resident of Kaloor North said, “It is funny that two former IUML leaders who worked together once are contesting against each other. Harris is a familiar face here. He is also a resident of the division.”
Harris’s daughter Smrithi Harris had contested from Kaloor North in the 2020 elections. She lost to Ashitha Yahiya of CPM. “Later, the father-daughter duo left the UDF and joined the CPM-led LDF,” Akbar said.
P M Harris was the chairman of the works standing committee in the 2015-2020 term, while Ashraf is the health standing committee chairman of the outgoing council. The NDA has fielded Pradeep Kumar against them.
A shop owner in Kaloor said, “Harris was our councillor from 2015 to 2020. Ashraf is from the Kochi region of the corporation, but he has also been active as chairman of the committee.”
T Balachandran, a social activist from Kaloor North, said though the candidates are prominent, issues in the division should also be discussed in the election. “In the past years, the division supported the UDF. However, the issues people face should also be discussed. The poor condition of the Karanakodam and Changadampokku canals affects people. Many areas, especially the pocket roads, experience waterlogging after rain. Also, the Kaloor-Pottakuzhy road and other roads need to be renovated and improved to tackle traffic congestion,” he said.