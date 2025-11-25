Ex-IUML colleagues face off in Kaloor North

KOCHI: With two former IUML leaders contesting from opposite fronts, the Kaloor North division is set for a major political encounter. UDF has fielded T K Ashraf, a former IUML member, while the LDF has nominated former IUML member and UDF councillor P M Harris. The divisionhad been facing issues like waterlogging, poor condition of roads, stray dog menace and waste management.

Akbar, a resident of Kaloor North said, “It is funny that two former IUML leaders who worked together once are contesting against each other. Harris is a familiar face here. He is also a resident of the division.”

Harris’s daughter Smrithi Harris had contested from Kaloor North in the 2020 elections. She lost to Ashitha Yahiya of CPM. “Later, the father-daughter duo left the UDF and joined the CPM-led LDF,” Akbar said.