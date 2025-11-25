Man held for harassing woman passenger

KOCHI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman while trying to board a train in Kochi. The accused, Sajeev S, 30, of Mannamkonam in Kattakada, was apprehended by the Ernakulam Railway police.

The accused was booked for various charges, including assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, and physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a source with the Railway police said .

The incident occurred on Saturday, when the woman was trying to board the Kanyakumari – Pune Express. The accused was alighting from the train when the assault occurred. The woman caught his hand and reacted immediately. She also shared a video online of the man running away even as she raised an alarm. The Railway police arrested him on the same day, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the accused was produced in court which remanded him in judicial custody.