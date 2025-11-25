Rebel trouble in corporation: UDF grapples with 11, Shyamala breaks NDA ranks

KOCHI: With scrutiny of nominations for the local body elections complete, all three fronts are staring at rebellion in Kochi corporation, Congress-led UDF being the heaviest hit.

The UDF is grappling with as many as 11 rebels, many of them seasoned hands who have jumped into the fray as independents. The LDF is battling two rebels, while the BJP has one —its six-term Cherlai councillor Shyamala S Prabhu, who has stunned both allies and rivals alike by declaring that she is going “100% independent”.

The revolt in UDF is particularly stinging. Sitting Congress councillors Malini Kurup and Bastine Babu are running independently from Girinagar and Chullikkal. Malini is a three-term councillor and the tax appeal standing committee chairperson of the outgoing council, while Bastine, a Youth Congress member, is the Karuvelipady councillor.