Sahrudaya a model for a compassionate society: Governor

KOCHI: Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday described the diamond jubilee celebrations of Sahrudaya, the social service wing of the Ernakulam–Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, as a tribute to six decades of exemplary commitment to the welfare of society.

Inaugurating the valedictory function at Renewal Centre, the governor said India’s progress hinges on citizens moving beyond the notion that “the government will do everything” and instead asking themselves what they can contribute. While acknowledging the limitations of government systems, Arlekar said voluntary organisations such as Sahrudaya are positioned to reach people directly, understand their needs, and respond effectively. “Like rivers that enrich everyone they touch, our lives too should become a source of inspiration for others,” he said.

The governor also inaugurated Sahrudaya’s new housing project, launched as the organisation’s diamond jubilee memorial initiative, and released the jubilee souvenir.

Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Mar Raphael Thattil, who presided over the function, said Sahrudaya has spent decades empowering ordinary people by standing with them in their struggles for justice.