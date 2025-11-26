Varappuzha bridge to be opened in Dec 1st week, to ease NH 66 traffic

KOCHI: In a significant relief for commuters battling acute traffic congestion, the first of seven major bridges along the 26-km Edappally-Moothakunnam stretch of NH 66 is scheduled to be opened to traffic in the first week of December. The key structure — new Varappuzha bridge — promises to significantly ease the bottleneck caused by vehicles plying in both directions on the old bridge.
The 1.03-km-long new bridge was constructed in a record 604 days at a cost of Rs 100 crore by Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd. Notably, it incorporates added safety measures, including eight PTZ (Pan Tilt Zoom) cameras that are remotely controlled to move horizontally, vertically, and zoom in or out.
The bridge’s design utilises the balanced cantilever method, a decision driven by its location over the Periyar, which falls under the purview of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).
“The final approach work of the bridge is progressing and will be opened to traffic from the first week of December.
It has been designed to suit a speed of 100 kmph, as is the case in most of the widened NH stretches. We chose the balanced cantilever method due to the specific vertical and horizontal clearance required to ensure the safe passage of vessels and boats beneath,” a senior NHAI official said. The old Varapuzha bridge, inaugurated on January 16 in 2001, was the first balanced cantilever bridge constructed in Kerala. “The new bridge will ease traffic, besides offering views of beautiful landscapes for travellers,” the official said.
Optimal design for long spans
The balanced cantilever method is a construction technology particularly suited for spans exceeding 50 metres, generally up to 150 metres, which is longer than those in normal bridges.
The new bridge has 26 spans in total, with the river portion featuring two 83-metre spans and a large 120-metre central span to accommodate navigational traffic below. This relatively speedy and cost-effective construction method is ideal for difficult terrain or over perennial water bodies. The process involves building the bridge in segments that are concreted into formwork fixed to a special movable steel structure called a form traveller.
Construction proceeds from the pier outwards towards the mid-span in a balanced manner: the number of segments on the right- and left-hand side of the pier must be the same for a stable cantilever configuration. Once the two opposing cantilevers meet at the mid-span, the span is bridged. A key visual feature of this design is the absence of a cap over the piers.
70% work over on Edappally-Moothakunnam stretch
The opening of the new Varappuzha bridge comes in the backdrop of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) hastening construction activities, which had been stalled for nearly a year because of a scarcity of red soil for filling work.
“We’ve signed a pact with the Cochin Port Trust to use dredged soil from the shipping channel as an alternative and temporary measure to speed up widening. We’re also applying for Soil Borrow Areas, from where we can dig and procure red soil,” the NHAI official said.
According to him, nearly 70% of the Rs 1,618-crore project to widen the Edappally-Moothakunnam NH 66 stretch into a six-lane road has been completed. This 26.03-km segment is the first of five reaches in the overall 164-km Edappally-Ramanattukara NH 66 widening effort. The work includes the construction of a railway overbridge (ROB), four flyovers, seven major bridges (including the Varappuzha bridge), eight minor bridges, and various vehicular and pedestrian underpasses.
“We’re aiming to complete the widening of the stretch by April. Now, a key challenge is the new Edappally RoB construction, where we’ve completed the superstructure work. However, the substructure work is pending. We’re yet to get permission from the Southern Railways. If it is granted quickly, the RoB work can be completed by January,” the official said.