Varappuzha bridge to be opened in Dec 1st week, to ease NH 66 traffic

KOCHI: In a significant relief for commuters battling acute traffic congestion, the first of seven major bridges along the 26-km Edappally-Moothakunnam stretch of NH 66 is scheduled to be opened to traffic in the first week of December. The key structure — new Varappuzha bridge — promises to significantly ease the bottleneck caused by vehicles plying in both directions on the old bridge.

The 1.03-km-long new bridge was constructed in a record 604 days at a cost of Rs 100 crore by Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd. Notably, it incorporates added safety measures, including eight PTZ (Pan Tilt Zoom) cameras that are remotely controlled to move horizontally, vertically, and zoom in or out.

The bridge’s design utilises the balanced cantilever method, a decision driven by its location over the Periyar, which falls under the purview of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI).

“The final approach work of the bridge is progressing and will be opened to traffic from the first week of December.

It has been designed to suit a speed of 100 kmph, as is the case in most of the widened NH stretches. We chose the balanced cantilever method due to the specific vertical and horizontal clearance required to ensure the safe passage of vessels and boats beneath,” a senior NHAI official said. The old Varapuzha bridge, inaugurated on January 16 in 2001, was the first balanced cantilever bridge constructed in Kerala. “The new bridge will ease traffic, besides offering views of beautiful landscapes for travellers,” the official said.

Optimal design for long spans

The balanced cantilever method is a construction technology particularly suited for spans exceeding 50 metres, generally up to 150 metres, which is longer than those in normal bridges.