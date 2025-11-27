Old rivals, new fronts: Chandran and Sabu clash again after trading sides

KOCHI: In Vyttila, politics has made way for a surprise contest this election season. Two men who once sparred across the Kochi corporation council floor are back in the ring — on different teams this time. V P Chandran, once a CPM strongman, is the UDF candidate. A B Sabu, a former KPCC big hitter and leader of opposition, is waving the LDF flag. And the voters of Vyttila, newly carved out after the 2025 delimitation exercise, are watching the spectacle play out with a mix of curiosity and confusion.

Strolling through Thykoodam junction, stationery vendor Jayprakash sums up the local mood with a grin. “Politics is a circus here. Chandran was the red man, Sabu was the Congressman — now they’ve crossed paths and switched sides. Only in local-body elections do you see ideology bend like this.”

Vyttila, created by merging the old Vyttila (49) and Chambakkara divisions, has traditionally been a favourable terrain for the LDF. Names like C K Manisankar, K K Shivan and Narayanan Ashan still echo in local conversations. But this time, the contest is tighter — not just because of new boundaries, but also the unusual line-up. Both Chandran and Sabu are political heavyweights. Chandran, who once represented the Chambakkara division, served as LDF parliamentary party secretary in the 2015–20 council.

Sabu was a towering Congress presence, elected three times from Poonithura and heading the welfare standing committee before quitting the party in 2021. Both men now claim the development plank — and the legacy of their past work — as their biggest strength.