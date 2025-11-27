SDPI, PDP candidates to shake up Kaloor North’s Muslim voter base

KOCHI: The Kaloor North division is emerging as one of the most unpredictable battlegrounds in the upcoming Kochi Corporation elections, with the entry of SDPI and PDP candidates threatening to upset the traditional bipolar contest between the UDF and LDF. With two former IUML leaders now in opposing fronts and multiple minor players in the fray, the division is witnessing a rare churn in its Muslim voter base, a demographic group that has historically defined its electoral outcomes.

The SDPI has fielded Subair Kalapurakkal, a Kaloor native and social activist, while the PDP has put up independent candidate Mahin Moideen. Their presence has introduced a new layer of complexity, especially for the UDF, which has relied heavily on Muslim votes in the division.

LDF candidate P M Harris — once a key IUML figure and former UDF councillor of Kaloor North — believes that SDPI and PDP will eat into the UDF’s core support.

“These parties traditionally cut into the UDF’s vote share. I have been working among the people here for years, and they know me well,” said Harris, who represented the division from 2015 to 2020 and served as chairman of the public works standing committee before switching to the Left front post 2020.

UDF candidate, T K Ashraf, brings his own political baggage into the contest. A former councillor from Kalvathy in Mattancherry, he contested the 2020 election as an independent and supported the LDF during that term, serving as chairperson of the health standing committee.

His return to the IUML ahead of this election has triggered criticism from opponents, who accuse both major fronts of “recycling defectors”. BDJS and Twenty20 candidates are also contesting from North Kaloor, making it one of the most keenly watched divisions in the corporation.