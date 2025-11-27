SDPI, PDP candidates to shake up Kaloor North’s Muslim voter base

KOCHI: The Kaloor North division is emerging as one of the most unpredictable battlegrounds in the upcoming Kochi Corporation elections, with the entry of SDPI and PDP candidates threatening to upset the traditional bipolar contest between the UDF and LDF. With two former IUML leaders now in opposing fronts and multiple minor players in the fray, the division is witnessing a rare churn in its Muslim voter base, a demographic group that has historically defined its electoral outcomes.
The SDPI has fielded Subair Kalapurakkal, a Kaloor native and social activist, while the PDP has put up independent candidate Mahin Moideen. Their presence has introduced a new layer of complexity, especially for the UDF, which has relied heavily on Muslim votes in the division.
LDF candidate P M Harris — once a key IUML figure and former UDF councillor of Kaloor North — believes that SDPI and PDP will eat into the UDF’s core support.
“These parties traditionally cut into the UDF’s vote share. I have been working among the people here for years, and they know me well,” said Harris, who represented the division from 2015 to 2020 and served as chairman of the public works standing committee before switching to the Left front post 2020.
UDF candidate, T K Ashraf, brings his own political baggage into the contest. A former councillor from Kalvathy in Mattancherry, he contested the 2020 election as an independent and supported the LDF during that term, serving as chairperson of the health standing committee.
His return to the IUML ahead of this election has triggered criticism from opponents, who accuse both major fronts of “recycling defectors”. BDJS and Twenty20 candidates are also contesting from North Kaloor, making it one of the most keenly watched divisions in the corporation.
SDPI candidate Subair Kalapurakkal has sharpened his campaign by portraying himself as the only consistent political presence in the division. “Both UDF and LDF candidates keep switching loyalties for power. People know this. I am a native of Kaloor, having worked among residents for years. Common people understand the political dynamics here,” he said.
Adding to the intrigue is PDP’s targeted push in the Karukapally area, a pocket where the party claims organisational strength. “We have a stronghold in Karukapally, and our workers have been active there. The chances of winning are high,” said Ashraf Vazhakala, a central committee member of PDP, reflecting the party’s confidence in splitting significant votes. PDP has also fielded candidates in Mattancherry and Palluruthy Kacherippady divisions.
As polling nears, the central question in Kaloor North is not merely who will win, but whose votes will be lost — a scenario that could produce surprising results in a division where even small shifts in the Muslim votes could tilt the balance decisively.