LDF unveils manifesto for district panchayat, focuses on tourism, agriculture

KOCHI: The CPM-led LDF unveiled its manifesto for the Ernakulam district panchayat election on Thursday, promising initiatives to improve tourism and agriculture sectors and to implement comprehensive waste management plans, linking government initiatives with local development projects. The move aims to regain control of the district, which has been a stronghold of the UDF.

CPM state secretary, M V Govindan, launched the manifesto at a function held at the CPM district headquarters, Lenin Centre.

In the backdrop of issues related to tidal flooding and human-wildlife conflict, the manifesto promises to rehabilitate families affected by coastal floods and tidal surges and to plant windbreak trees to prevent erosion, and to prepare and implement projects to tackle human-wildlife conflicts and problems faced by farmers in collaboration with block and grama panchayats.