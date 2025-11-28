LDF unveils manifesto for district panchayat, focuses on tourism, agriculture

KOCHI: The CPM-led LDF unveiled its manifesto for the Ernakulam district panchayat election on Thursday, promising initiatives to improve tourism and agriculture sectors and to implement comprehensive waste management plans, linking government initiatives with local development projects. The move aims to regain control of the district, which has been a stronghold of the UDF.
CPM state secretary, M V Govindan, launched the manifesto at a function held at the CPM district headquarters, Lenin Centre.
In the backdrop of issues related to tidal flooding and human-wildlife conflict, the manifesto promises to rehabilitate families affected by coastal floods and tidal surges and to plant windbreak trees to prevent erosion, and to prepare and implement projects to tackle human-wildlife conflicts and problems faced by farmers in collaboration with block and grama panchayats.
“Necessary steps will be taken to implement projects modelled on ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery’ across the district. To ensure better prices for agricultural products, agricultural markets will be established around various urban areas. With the help of Kochi Airport and Dubai Port, the export potential of agricultural products will be fully utilised,” stated the manifesto.
Another ambitious project included in the manifesto is the identification of tourism destinations in every panchayat in cooperation with the block panchayats. Aiming to enhance the industrial sector in the district, emphasis was given to new industrial park infrastructure facilities set up under district panchayats in collaboration with KINFRA and KSIDC.
“There is a perception among the people that Ernakulam is a stronghold of the UDF. The local body election will change that perception by favouring the LDF. Also, the Left Front is prepared to win a majority of the local bodies, including the Kochi Corporation,” said Govindan, after releasing the manifesto.