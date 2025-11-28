Minor among two held for attempted murder

KOCHI: Two migrant brothers — one of them a minor — were arrested for allegedly attempting to murder another migrant worker who confronted them for harassing his daughter, in Thrikkakara on Thursday.

The accused are Rippon Das, 21, and his 17-year-old brother, both natives of Murshidabad and currently residing in Vazhakkala.

The incident took place when the duo arrived at the rented house of the 41-year-old victim. Das allegedly stabbed the man with a knife he was carrying.

The police said Das had been in a romantic relationship with the victim’s daughter after befriending her. Though the girl had recently distanced herself from him, he continued trying to contact and meet her. In one such instance, he allegedly harassed her, prompting her father to intervene.

Following this, Das and his brother reached the victim’s residence and attacked him after a heated argument.