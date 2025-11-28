With two sitting councillors in fray, Stadium division set for showdown

KOCHI: Passing the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, the election heat is impossible to miss. Posters of Deepthi Mary Varghese — beaming, assuredly, and promising to remain ‘ennum nagarahridayathil’ (in the city’s heart, always) — line the streets. The AICC member and KPCC general secretary isn’t merely defending her turf; she’s also widely seen as a strong contender for mayor if the UDF captures Kochi corporation. That possibility alone has injected more fire into the campaign in stadium division.

Adding to the buzz is the fact that Deepthi isn’t taking on a routine challenger. She’s up against another sitting councillor — George Nanatt of the LDF — who has made his way into this newly drawn division after the 2025 delimitation merged Karukappilly (ward 39), Karanakodam (44) and parts of Palarivattom (43).

Two incumbents, two vote bases, and one reshaped battleground: Voters say they haven’t witnessed such a heavyweight clash here in years. “This election is special. Both are familiar faces. Deepthi is already in the state leadership, and Georgettan is popular in Karanakodam. That’s why this contest is so tight,” a resident adds.

On the ground, Deepthi’s supporters highlight her track record. The decentralised waste-management plant near the stadium, the road and canal clean-up, and her legal assistance to women and children all feature prominently in conversations. “If there’s a problem, she turns up and fixes it. That’s what people want,” says a street vendor near the stadium main entrance.

Nanatt is just as confident. Having helmed development in Karanakodam, he’s pitching himself as the man who can fill the gaps he says he found during campaigning. “There’s no anganwadi here, no wellness centre. People depend on nearby divisions. That has to change. Waterlogging in places like Vasanth Nagar must be solved permanently,” he says.