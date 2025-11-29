Community Park becomes base for ‘senior gang’

By early evening, a small but heartwarming routine unfolds in many homes in Ponekkara. Elderly men take a bath, dress neatly, and apply a touch of sandalwood on their foreheads before stepping out. There is a childlike excitement in the way they get ready — almost like schoolchildren preparing to meet their friends.
“There’s a special comfort in meeting everyone, talking freely, and seeing familiar faces smile and laugh,” says Krishnakumar, one of the senior citizens’ group. “Evenings are what we wait for.”
By 6pm, the stillness at Raghavan Pillai Park breaks as around fifteen retired men, most over 65 and one even 94, settle into their usual benches.
“This one hour… it changes our day,” says Krishnakumar. “We laugh, we complain, we argue about silly things — everything we can’t do at home.”
Their conversations flow easily. On some days, the topic is cinema; on others, it’s health, old memories, or neighbourhood happenings. Often, someone brings fruit or snacks, a gesture that needs no planning.
“We don’t ask who’s bringing what. It just comes, and we all eat together. Like a family,” says Gopalakrishnan.
Over time, the group has become a support system. When someone is unwell, the others visit them at home. “If any of us have to go to the hospital or step out for something important, someone will always come along,” says another member, Venugopal. “At this age, going alone feels difficult. But here, we are never alone.”
Their hour together is also a time for learning. “We usually discuss our doubts, and if someone knows the answer, they explain it,” says K V S Nair.
With members retired from different professions, every conversation brings a new perspective. To stay informed about their health, they invite a guest speaker — mostly doctors — every third week. “Ageing isn’t easy, but these talks help us understand our bodies better,” someone remarks.
Once a month, the senior citizens take a small trip together. “Nothing fancy. But going out together gives us energy,” laughs Gopalakrishnan. “Earlier, we waited for family trips. But now we plan our own. It keeps us active.”
At the same spot, the women have built a small community of their own. Eleven of them meet every Wednesday from 4.30pm to 5.30pm. What began years ago in the park shifted online during the pandemic and now rotates through each other’s homes.
“We talk about everything,” says Jyothi. “Family matters, children, worries… anything. The ladies’ gang is even planning a trip to Isha Yogi towards the end of the month,” she adds.
Beena says their exchanges are practical too. “Sometimes someone shares a recipe, and we try it at home. We also tell each other which doctor or hospital is good.” Their celebrations are simple but joyous. “On birthdays, we cut a cake in the park and then go to Saravana Bhavan for masala dosa.”
For Radha, the eldest in the group, these weekly meetings are more than just conversations; they are a source of support. “I joined just to sit and listen,” she says. “Earlier, I didn’t even know how to join the online meet. But with the help of Jyothi and my granddaughter, I slowly learnt. Now I join regularly.” She smiles while recalling how closely they look out for one another.
“Even if one person doesn’t come, we immediately ask what happened. That’s how close we’ve become.” Their monthly outings, she says, make them lively. “It helps us forget the day’s duties for a while.”
“During our trips, I make sure everyone gets an equal share of responsibility,” says Jyothi. “If one person arranges the food, another arranges the bus. It gives everyone a sense of involvement. And we always look after the oldest woman in the group. Depending on her health, we pick places with fewer steps and less walking, and we make sure she has eaten. We try to take care of each other in every small way.”
In a city that grows busier every day, Raghavan Pillai Park has quietly become a sanctuary.
“At this age, what we need is companionship,” says Jyothi. “And here, we have that every single day.”