Community Park becomes base for ‘senior gang’

By early evening, a small but heartwarming routine unfolds in many homes in Ponekkara. Elderly men take a bath, dress neatly, and apply a touch of sandalwood on their foreheads before stepping out. There is a childlike excitement in the way they get ready — almost like schoolchildren preparing to meet their friends.

“There’s a special comfort in meeting everyone, talking freely, and seeing familiar faces smile and laugh,” says Krishnakumar, one of the senior citizens’ group. “Evenings are what we wait for.”

By 6pm, the stillness at Raghavan Pillai Park breaks as around fifteen retired men, most over 65 and one even 94, settle into their usual benches.

“This one hour… it changes our day,” says Krishnakumar. “We laugh, we complain, we argue about silly things — everything we can’t do at home.”

Their conversations flow easily. On some days, the topic is cinema; on others, it’s health, old memories, or neighbourhood happenings. Often, someone brings fruit or snacks, a gesture that needs no planning.

“We don’t ask who’s bringing what. It just comes, and we all eat together. Like a family,” says Gopalakrishnan.

Over time, the group has become a support system. When someone is unwell, the others visit them at home. “If any of us have to go to the hospital or step out for something important, someone will always come along,” says another member, Venugopal. “At this age, going alone feels difficult. But here, we are never alone.”

Their hour together is also a time for learning. “We usually discuss our doubts, and if someone knows the answer, they explain it,” says K V S Nair.

With members retired from different professions, every conversation brings a new perspective. To stay informed about their health, they invite a guest speaker — mostly doctors — every third week. “Ageing isn’t easy, but these talks help us understand our bodies better,” someone remarks.

Once a month, the senior citizens take a small trip together. “Nothing fancy. But going out together gives us energy,” laughs Gopalakrishnan. “Earlier, we waited for family trips. But now we plan our own. It keeps us active.”