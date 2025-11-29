Goods train derails at Kalamassery in Kochi, services hit

KOCHI: Train services to and from Thrissur and Ernakulam were disrupted on Friday after the engine of a goods train carrying cargo from FACT derailed near Kalamassery railway station. The engine, which derailed during the shunting operation, hit an electric pole. No fatalities were reported.

According to railway officials, services that got affected were restored in a phased manner, with long distance passenger trains like the Vande Bharat Express being given priority.

Sources said the engine overshot the tracks and broke through a barricade before hitting the electric pole. “As a result, the electric lines over the tracks broke and disrupted the power supply.

This affected the trains moving towards Aluva,” said a railway official. Trains that got affected were Vande Bharat, Ernad Express, Guruvayur-Ernakulam passenger and the Thiruvananthapuram-Indore weekly train.