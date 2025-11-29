NDA will bring Kochi Corporation services to doorsteps: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar

KOCHI: Requesting voters in the Kochi corporation to give the NDA an opportunity, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that if elected, the BJP-led alliance would bring corporation services to the doorstep of residents.

Inaugurating the Viksit Kochi Convention organised by the NDA at Kaloor on Friday, he said the front would ensure corruption-free governance and open primary health centres in all corporation wards.

“Though the LDF came to power promising to set everything in order, there has been no development. Around 90% of the development projects implemented by the Kochi corporation are Central schemes. Nearly 54 lakh households in Kerala have no access to drinking water. There are around 50,000 homeless families in Kochi,” he said.

Inaugurating the NDA’s election convention for the corporation, Rajeev said, “If elected, the NDA will present a blueprint for the development of Kochi within 45 days. Every year, we will conduct a review and inform the public of the progress in implementing the projects. Corporation services will be digitised and delivered at residents’ doorsteps through an app.”