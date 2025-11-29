ROSES bloom for children with special needs

The track is ready and the race is on. Pointing to the boy at the far end, Suman Sreedharan, the chairman of the Rotary Olympics for Special Education Children (ROSES), says with admiration. “He will finish the race, no matter how slow.”

Indeed, he did. Before heading over to congratulate him, Suman breaks into a wide smile. “Win, lose. That doesn’t matter. For them, this is a celebration.”

That spirit defined ROSES, held recently on the grounds of UC College in Aluva. Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Cochin West and Cochin Tricity, the meet brought together nearly 1,000 children with special needs from 32 schools.

Rotarian Bibu Punnoran, who’s also the director of Medivision Group, recalls the origins of the Club’s initiative, of how they began to give wings to children. “It started in 2000 with a casual chat between Gopa Joseph, part of Raksha Society for Disabled Children, and me,” he says.

Gopa suggested that they take children on a flight. That conversation soon involved her husband, Micheal Joseph, then an executive director at Air India. “Mike (Micheal) was keen from the get-go. On November 14 that year, he got all the clearances. Air India gave us the aircraft for free, the crew came with it, and CIAL handled everything at their end. This too was free, even the fuel,” Gopa recalls.

Thanks to these concerted efforts, around 200 differently-abled children flew for the first time that day. This initiative continued for some years, but was later dropped due to the difficulties in managing it.

The spirit, however, carried on. In 2006, it metamorphosed into a sports meet.

Rotarian Romelal Madhavan, a former Air India engineer and now chief coordinator of ROSES, remembers this transition vividly. “I was asked to hold a small event. We got four special schools together at Sree Sankara College for a sports meet. In 2012, this count rose to 32 schools,” he says.

The initiative, then run by Rotary Club of Cochin West, got bigger with Cochin Tricity joining hands. In 2014, something remarkable happened, changing the trajectory of their sports meet — the involvement of Thomas Mash Sports Academy.