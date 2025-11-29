UDF has tie-ups with Jamaat-e-Islami, RSS and BJP, alleges CPM Ernakulam district secretary

KOCHI: CPM Ernakulam district secretary S Satheesh on Friday alleged that the UDF, under Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, has made an unholy political move in North Paravur to wrest power in the municipality and nearby panchayats in the local body elections.

Addressing the media in Kochi, Satheesh said the UDF is trying to work against the LDF by tying up with the Jamaat-e-Islami, RSS and the BJP.

“The Muslim League, the UDF’s largest ally, hasn’t been given a seat to contest in any division within the Paravur assembly constituency. Satheesan claims this to be an understanding between parties. However, the Welfare Party looks like a faction of the UDF in the local body elections,” the CPM leader said.

He also cited the examples of Welfare Party coordinator Nassar K K, a candidate in ward number 18 in Chittattukara panchayat, Serena Abdul Jabbar, a Jamaat-e-Islami activist contesting in ward 9, and Welfare Party worker Summaya Teacher, in ward 6 of Kottuvally panchayat, being fielded as UDF candidates. He also alleged that the UDF has been receiving support from the BJP and the RSS in several areas.

“In Paravur municipality, the BJP has not fielded candidates in wards 1, 12 and 30. In Vadakkekara and Ezhikkara panchayats, the BJP has not fielded candidates in four wards each,” Satheesh added.