Angamaly KSRTC bus station turns spot of bother; call for police aid post

KOCHI: Angamaly KSRTC bus station, a vital transit point for thousands travelling through Ernakulam district, is rapidly degenerating into a hub of petty crime and destitution, sparking loud calls for immediate restoration of the police aid post there. It had become dysfunctional during the Covid days.

The once-bustling station, a modern facility built at considerable public expense, is now frequently described by commuters and employees as a “den of pickpockets”. The primary concern revolves around the alarming increase in petty theft and pickpocketing. Commuters, particularly those waiting for late-night buses, report being targeted with increasing regularity. The lack of a police aid post is cited as the main reason for the criminals’ brazenness.

“Until the Covid outbreak, the police aid post at the station served as a critical deterrent. Its shutdown has created a security vacuum that local anti-social elements and organised petty thieves have been quick to exploit,” said a KSRTC official on condition of anonymity.

“There are growing demands for immediate restoration and full operationalisation of the aid post to ensure the safety of travellers and their belongings,” he pointed out.

The KSRTC terminal is a five-story complex which also features a cellar floor for parking. The other floors are allocated for commercial use, like a multiplex and food court. However, it has faced issues with maintenance and upkeep. KSRTC initiated the shopping complex project in tie-up with the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) back in 2008.