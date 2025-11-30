Crucial sewage treatment projects stalled even as concerns mount

KOCHI: Even as the city struggles with mounting sewage and polluted canals, two key projects meant to address the crisis remain stalled, years after being proposed. The 5 million-litre-per-day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) in Elamkulam and the much larger 105 MLD facility planned under the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project have seen no concrete progress.

The Elamkulam plant — first proposed in 2022 under the Amrut scheme — had reached the tendering stage. But Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials now say a fresh tender will be floated, further delaying the Rs 70.48-crore project meant to serve Kadavanthra and Elamkulam divisions.

A key component of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd’s canal rejuvenation plan, the IURWTS project, also to be implemented by the KWA, has been dogged by a similar fate.

A 2020 detailed project report (DPR) approved four STPs in Vennala, Muttar, Perandoor and Elamkulam with a combined capacity of 77 MLD. However, the DPR was later revised to scale up capacity and merge the plan into two larger STPs of 50 MLD and 55 MLD each. The expanded 478km sewage network is expected to cover 60% of the corporation limits, including West Kochi.

“Though the revised DPR was submitted, the state government has not cleared it yet. We hope it will be approved early next year, after the LSGD polls,” a KWA official said. Construction of the plants would take at least two years, and the sewage network another three to four years, the official added.