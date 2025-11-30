‘Development funds lapsed in local bodies ruled by Twenty20’

The amounts allocated for roads, drinking water, public health, education, and welfare of Scheduled Castes in the panchayat have lapsed due to inactivity,” he alleged, citing the state government’s audit report. “Twenty20 coordinator Sabu Jacob claims that the balance amount is deposited in bank accounts. This is the amount to be utilised for the completion of 107 projects that have been partially implemented in the panchayat,” he added.

Responding to the allegations raised by Congress, V Gopakumar, state vice president of Twenty20 party, said that the amount had lapsed as there were challenges in implementing development projects. “We are facing challenges in implementing development projects.

Several projects, including the renovation of the Kizhakkambalam bus stand, have been delayed due to issues in getting clearances and sanctions. We are approaching the High Court to implement a project. Even the local MLA is against the development of the Twenty20-ruled panchayats,” he said.