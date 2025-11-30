‘Development funds lapsed in local bodies ruled by Twenty20’

KOCHI: MP Benny Behanan on Saturday alleged that the funds for development projects had lapsed in the panchayats ruled by the Twenty20 in Ernakulam district.
He criticised the Kitex-backed outfit for not implementing any development projects in the past five years. “The inaction of the Twenty20 administrative bodies has led to the lapse of Rs 19.14 crore in the Kizhakkambalam panchayat over the past 10 years. In Kunnathunad grama panchayat, Rs 8.9 crore has gone unutilised since 2020. In Mazhuvannur and Aikaranad panchayats, the lapsed amounts are Rs 13 crore and Rs 2.52 crore, respectively.
The amounts allocated for roads, drinking water, public health, education, and welfare of Scheduled Castes in the panchayat have lapsed due to inactivity,” he alleged, citing the state government’s audit report. “Twenty20 coordinator Sabu Jacob claims that the balance amount is deposited in bank accounts. This is the amount to be utilised for the completion of 107 projects that have been partially implemented in the panchayat,” he added.
Responding to the allegations raised by Congress, V Gopakumar, state vice president of Twenty20 party, said that the amount had lapsed as there were challenges in implementing development projects. “We are facing challenges in implementing development projects.
Several projects, including the renovation of the Kizhakkambalam bus stand, have been delayed due to issues in getting clearances and sanctions. We are approaching the High Court to implement a project. Even the local MLA is against the development of the Twenty20-ruled panchayats,” he said.