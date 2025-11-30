Lack of visible progress shapes poll narrative in North Paravoor

KOCHI: After three consecutive terms in power, the UDF is facing mounting pressure in the North Paravoor municipality. Frequent changes in leadership and a lack of visible development have emerged as major setbacks for the ruling front. The LDF, meanwhile, hopes to capitalise on voter fatigue, though criticism over its weak candidate lineup may slow its momentum. The NDA continues to remain a marginal force in the region, with limited influence.

One of the oldest municipalities in Kerala, North Paravoor was formed in 1921 when the area was part of Thrissur district. Following the creation of Ernakulam district on April 1, 1958, the municipality was brought under it. The council now comprises 30 wards, with one added recently after delimitation. In the outgoing council, the UDF held 15 seats, the LDF 10, and the NDA 3, with one seat held by an independent.

T V Nidhin, CPM area secretary and councillor, said anti-incumbency will play a decisive role this time. “There is definitely a strong chance for the LDF. The municipality still resembles a village and continues to lag behind in development. People here are desperately seeking change,” he said.

However, a former CPM functionary told TNIE that the LDF’s candidate list lacks popularity and experience and may not match UDF’s strength. He added that the North Paravoor assembly constituency being represented by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has helped the UDF prevent internal disputes from spilling into the public domain.

The CPM also faces dissent in one ward, where a former local committee member is contesting as a rebel and has been removed from the party.