Waste treatment remains a hurdle too big for high-tech Thrikkakara

KOCHI: As local body elections and political representatives come and go, certain issues bugging a locality always seem to remain unresolved.

Thrikkakara municipality, in the heart of Ernakulam district, which is also the municipality generating the highest revenue in the state, has been battling waste management for long.

Turning the region stinky, and causing trouble to residents and commuters alike, food and other solid waste keeps piling up in the dumping yard right behind the municipal office. Waste collection from houses too is lethargic, alleged local residents. However, the municipal authorities blame ‘technical issues’ for the situation.

“It has become a huge problem,” rued Salim Kunnumpuram, president, Thrikkakara Municipal Residents Associations’ apex council.

“The yard is infested with worms as food waste has been accumulating there for days without proper disposal. Now, the entire area is stinking. We are unable to breathe,” he said.

Salim alleged that repeated complaints to the municipality have failed to spur any action.

“Earthmovers are brought in sometimes, but only to dig a hole in the yard and bury the accumulated waste. If we object, the workers threaten us. Is this how the issue should be dealt with?” he asked.

The Haritha Karma Sena, entrusted to deal with both plastic and food waste in the municipality earlier, is now only assigned to collect plastic waste. They often abort duties as the dumping yard has no space to accommodate more waste. While the municipality has assigned an external agency to dispose of food waste, their failure to do so is being cited as the cause of the issue.